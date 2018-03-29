CRPF unit that conducted Gawakadal massacre still ‘untraced’

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission (HRC) has asked its investigation wing to determine which battalion of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force was posted at Gawkadal in Srinagar on 21st January 1990 when they fired on civilians, killing more than 50 people and injuring 250.

In April 2012, a petition was filed before the commission by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, seeking proper probe into the massacre. On 21st January 1990 paramilitary CRPF fired on a procession of people, who were protesting at Gaw Kadal, Srinagar against the molestation of women by Indian forces’ personnel at nearby Chattabal locality.

In March 2014, the investigation wing of the Commission said in its report: “It is inappropriate that in a matter where allegations of serious human rights violations are made out against the security personnel, after lapse of more than 26 years investigation agencies have failed to establish individual/joint responsibility of security forces involved in the Gaw Kadal firing incident.”

The report states, “If police version is to be given credence that the mob had turned violent, it is imperative to ask as to who functioned as magistrate and gave orders to open fire. However, no official order/ confirmation could be produced by the concerned to corroborate that curfew had been in place or any credible explanation provided as to why it is not known that who conducted the duties of magistrate on that date in Gaw Kadal locality. The authorities have cited that no records exist concerning to this end.”

In May 2017, a rejoinder was filed by the rights activist before the chairperson of the Commission. In the rejoinder, Untoo deplored that even the battalion of the CRPF responsible for the massacre of more than 50 people and injuries to 250 people could not be identified.

On Wednesday, Dilshada Shaheen, member of the Commission, asked the investigation wing to determine the CRPF battalion responsible for the massacre, as pointed out by the petitioner.

Meanwhile, despite repeated directions by Human Rights Commission, the puppet administration has failed to submit report regarding the killing of a woman, Rubeena alias Beauty Jan, from Shopian, by the the Indian forces. Rubeena was killed when her suckling child was in her lap at her house on December 19 last year.

