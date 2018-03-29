JKLF delegation pays tributes to martyred youth

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid rich tributes to martyred youth, Shafaat Ahmad Wani of Wagoora, Baramulla.

The JKLF also paid tributes to Ashfaq Ahmad Wani of Rengrait, Zahid Rashid of Chadoora and Aamir Reyaz of Wathoura who were martyred last year.

“A delegation of JKLF comprising Peer Abdul Rashid, Nazir Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmad visited the families of Chadoora martyrs and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Another delegation comprising Mir Siraj-ud-Din, Abdul Rashid Magloo, Ghulam Qadir Khan and others visited Wagoora and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Shaheed Shafa’at Ahmad Wani.

“The sacred blood of these martyrs will never go waste and the freedom struggle nourished by these martyrs will be taken to its desired goal,” the delegates said.

Like this: Like Loading...