Pro-India parties deceived people at crucial juncture: Gilani

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani has said that pro-India Kashmiri political parties are responsible for the prevailing confusion and chaos in the territory, saying history stands witness to the fact that righteous movements never fail.

Gilani while addressing an APHC executive body meeting at Hyderpora in Srinagar said, “It is unfortunate that the pro-India leadership failed to deliver and even at crucial juncture when we were about to realize and attain our destination, it succumbed to pressure and allied with occupant forces, thus deceived.” Slamming the Indian forces, Gilani said they have virtually turned the valley into a slaughterhouse.

He ridiculed pro-India parties for their criminal silence over the genocide carried out by Indian forces, and said instead of serving their masters these parties need to listen to their conscience, part ways from pro-India politics, resign from the so-called assembly and join the freedom movement. Calling for the boycott of all upcoming election dramas, the APHC chairman asked people to remain faithful to the mission nourished by sacred blood of Kashmiri martyrs.

As per the statement issued by the APHC in Srinagar, the executive council authorized its chairman to reconstitute and reorder the APHC and appoint its office bearers. The participants reviewed and discussed the prevailing grim situation in the territory. It was observed that Kashmir was a political issue and the APHC as a representative forum of people would continue to pursue its mission of freedom.

“The repressive and coercive measures will neither dampen our sentiments nor break our resolve,” the executive council said and stressed the United Nations to realize the sacrifices being presented by people of Jammu and Kashmir for the right to self-determination.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the plight of hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside the territory, including those illegally arrested by the NIA and lodged in Tihar Jail.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of constituent parties of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference including Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Hakim Abdul Rasheed, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Mohammad Rafiq Owasi, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Syed Imtiyaz Shah, Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi, Mohammad Shafi Lone, Bilal Sidiqi, Zamrooda Habib, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Agha Syed Mohammad Yusuf, Mohammad Yasin Atai, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash and Ghulam Mohammad Nagu.

