Protests rock Kashmir University on 4th straight day

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir University witnessed protests on fourth consecutive day, today, over the disappearance of a student.

A Geology student, Sameer Ahmad Dar, went missing on 19th March after leaving his Pulwama residence for the university.

The class work in various departments was disrupted as the students left their department and assembled at the lawn of Humanities department. The students marched in protest and demanded the whereabouts of Sameer. The protesting students staged a sit-in outside the vice chancellor’s office to press for their demand.

Pertinently, Vice Chancellor Professor Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi on Wednesday talked to the protesting students and expressed concern over the disappearance of Sameer. He informed the students that KU administration was in continuous touch with the police.

