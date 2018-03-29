Shopkeeper risks hearing loss after beaten by troops

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a shopkeeper, Bashir Ahmad Hajam, 40, severely beaten by Indian troops in Tral, is facing the risk of losing hearing faculty due to injuries in his left ear.

The doctors treating him at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar said that Hajam had been put on multiple drug therapy, including painkillers, anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics, and that he was unable to move properly.

“He is presently in psychological trauma due to the severe beating. His condition was very bad when we received him. There were bruises all over his body, especially on his face. We are closely monitoring him. He is complaining of hearing loss in his left ear,” said the doctor treating him at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

“His condition can be life-threatening if proper care is not taken. His ribs have also been wounded and there are chances that he has sustained internal injuries in chest and abdomen area,” the doctor added. Hajam is currently admitted to the Surgery Ward of SMHS. A resident of Pastuna locality of Tral, he told media men in Srinagar that he was returning from some villages where he had gone to meet customers when Indian army men stopped him near his house and started beating him.

He said that five to six Indian army men beat him with sticks, logs, gun butts and blows with their hands and legs. Hajam said he was knocked down on the ground and beaten till he became unconscious. “They pushed me down and started beating me with sticks, gun butts, and rods. They also kicked me on my face, chest and legs,” he said. Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak, said the victim had been put under close observation after he was diagnosed with multiple trauma.

On other hand, at least four youth were injured by teargas shells and pellets fired by Indian forces of Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Force Personnel on protester during a cordon-and-search operation at Palapora in Pulwama on Wednesday evening .

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested a 72-year old liberation leader Abdul Khaliq Parray alias Hanif in Hajin area of Bandipora district and Munawar Ahmad Ganie from Tulmulla in Ganderbal district.

