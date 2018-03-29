Tral turned into military garrison ahead of Sharma’s visit

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tral town of Pulwama district was turned into a military garrison on Thursday ahead of Indian government’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma’s scheduled visit.

Indian troops were deployed in strength across the town before the visit. The troops were doing rounds in the area while choppers were also pressed into service to keep a watch from the sky.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in town as a mark of protest Dineshwar Sharma’s scheduled visit. All Shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed, while traffic was off the road in the town.

