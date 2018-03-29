Tributes paid to martyrs Ishfaq Majeed, DR abdul Ahad Guru

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to Ishfaq Majeed Wani, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and Shabbir Ahmad Sidiqi on their martyrdom anniversaries.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste. He said Kashmir is purely a political dispute and every effort to crush the genuine struggle of Kashmiris is destined to fail.

Bilal Sidiqui in a statement in Srinagar said that Ishfaq Majeed Wani was an icon of resistance who would continue to inspire generations and act as guiding light in the shadow of enslavement.

He said the best tribute to him and other martyrs was to continue their struggle till complete success.

