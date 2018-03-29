UN urged to realise Kashmiris’ sacrifices

Tral shuts ahead of Sharma’s visit

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has urged the United Nations to take notice of the sacrifices being offered by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to secure their right to self-determination, as envisaged by the Security Council resolutions.

Syed Ali Gilani while addressing an APHC executive body meeting at Hyderpora in Srinagar said that pro-India Kashmiri political parties were responsible for the genocide carried out by Indian forces in the territory. He said although India has virtually turned the Valley into a slaughterhouse, history stands witness to the fact that righteous movements cannot be suppressed by the use of force. The meeting expressed serious concern over the plight of hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails including Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, Tral town of Pulwama district was placed under strict restrictions, today, ahead of the scheduled visit of Indian government’s special representative Dineshwar Sharma. The troops were deployed in strength across the town to prevent protests. However, spontaneous shutdown was observed in the town as a mark of protest against the visit. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed, while traffic was off the road in the town.

Clashes broke out between protesters and the Indian forces during a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district. The operation forced the local youth to come out of their houses and pelted the forces with stones. The troops fired teargas shell on the protesting youth.

Kashmir University witnessed forceful protests on the fourth consecutive day, today, against the disappearance of a Geology student, Sameer Ahmad Dar, who went missing on 19th of this month after leaving the university campus. The class-work was badly disrupted due to the protest. The protesting students staged a sit-in outside the vice chancellor’s office. Vice Chancellor Professor Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi while talking to the agitating students reiterated that the University was equally concerned about the disappearance of the student.

