World should take notice of Kashmiri prisoners: Rehmani

Islamabad, March 29 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, and former Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has castigated the Indian regime of Jammu and Kashmir for its repressive and revengeful policies against the Kashmiris whether in jails or in their homes.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said the Kashmiri prisoners who have been shifted from the valley recently continue to suffer under most inhuman conditions in the Jammu jails. “They are neither shifted back to Kashmir nor released notwithstanding flimsy grounds of detention.” He added.

He pointed out that the families of a large number of detainees suffer financially, can’t move courts or cannot afford travel expenses to the far-flung areas to meet their imprisoned relatives. Rehmani condemned the police regime for transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a vast prison to contain the most popular liberation movement of this century.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani urged on the human rights organizations and lawmaking members of Europe, Asia, USA, India especially the UN council for Human rights to look into abuses and atrocities being perpetrated on Kashmiris in the Indian jails. He warned that the Kashmiris were being pushed to the wall by India, because of the atrocious policies of the repressive regime.

Like this: Like Loading...