1990 Handwara massacre : HR body asks Kupwara DC to submit victims’ list

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara to furnish the list of killed and injured persons in 1990 Handwara massacre.

The commission also directed the petitioner, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, to identify the kin of the deceased and injured persons if he had any information about it.

The commission was hearing a petition filed by Ahsan Untoo, wherein he has challenged the report submitted by the Kupwara Deputy Commissioner that identifies 11 deceased and 39 injured. Stating that as per witnesses the number of killed persons was 25, Untoo described the police report contradictory and has pleaded for a fresh enquiry to be conducted by the Commission.

The petition stated that on January 25, 1990, thousands of people from Ramhal, Vilgam, Rajwar, Kandi, Nagarwari, Qaziabad, Qalamabad, Kulangam and adjoining areas started pouring in at Handwara Chowk to protest against the Gaw Kadal massacre carried out by the Indian troops few days ago in which 52 persons were killed.

“Till this date, no action has been taken against the BSF personnel involved in the gruesome murder of innocent civilians,” the petition stated.

A police report, dated 19 December 2016, had stated that on 25th January 1990, around 25,000 people gathered at main chowk Handwara. In the meantime, a BSF vehicle was passing by and was set ablaze by the mob. The BSF personnel opened fire on the mob in which 11 people died and 39 people received injuries.”

Media reports had stated that more than 20 people died and 75 others were injured on that day. The investigating officer, Inspector Ghulam Mohiuddin, closed the case as untraced on 6th February, 1993. However, the commission has not accepted the report and investigation has been reopened.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in the petition stated that till this date the authorities had no answer to the queries as to what led to this massacre. He added that the killed persons were civilians who were protesting peacefully.

