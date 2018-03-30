Petition handed over to Kashmir Group in UK Parliament

London, March 30 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), Raja Najabat Hussain handed over to officials of Kashmir Group in the UK Parliament a petition containing signatures of 54 members of the Parliament that will be submitted to the House for fourth debate on Kashmir.

The Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the UK Parliament, Chris Leslie, and other office-bearers receiving the application in the House of Commons, paid rich tributes to Raja Najabat Hussain and his team and reiterated the pledge that his group would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in the UK Parliament.

Raja Najabat Hussain speaking on the occasion said the Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International is struggling to take up the Kashmir dispute at every level and forum. He said that the JKSDMI would also continue to cooperate with other organizations in staging protest demonstrations and processions on the visit of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and other high officials to Britain.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the UK Parliament, Chris Leslie on the occasion said that he would try his best to secure timeframe for the debate as soon as possible and agree maximum members of Parliament to participate in it.

Besides others, Afzal Khan, Naaz Shah, Mushtaq Ahmed Lashari, Shahida Jarral, Professor Shahid Iqbal, Sami Zuberi, Aslam Rashid Sheikh, Raja Ejaz Mehmood, Dr Sheikh Rimzi and Faizullah Khan spoke on the occasion.

