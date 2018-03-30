Family concerned about safety of Khan Sopori

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, have expressed serious concern about his safety.

The puppet authorities have shifted Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori to some unknown place after the High Court of the territory quashed his detention under the black law, Public Safety Act, and ordered his release.

The family members in a statement in Srinagar said that they approached the authorities of Jammu’s Kathua Jail – where the senior leader was lodged – with the court orders for the release of the senior APHC leader. However, they came to know that the detained leader was shifted to some unknown place during the detention.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori was arrested from the graveyard of Sopore town on February 15 when he had gone there to pay tributes to Ghulam Mohammad Bulla, whose death in custody is said to be the first custodial killing in occupied Kashmir.

The senior APHC leader is suffering from several ailments and is not being released despite the court orders.

