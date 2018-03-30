India trying to undermine disputed status of Kashmir: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the Indian government under a pre-planned policy is continuously utilizing every tactic to undermine the disputes status and sensitivity of Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said that the authorities were targeting the resistance leaders and youth of the territory to suppress the ongoing liberation movement. He said that brute force was being used to frighten the youth and harass their families to suppress the ongoing liberation struggle.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman said that Indian media was trying to defame the Kashmiris’ indigenous liberation movement through propaganda. He said that the Indian government and its stooges in the occupied territory would never succeed in their nefarious designs and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Mirwaiz said that after failing to break the will of resistance leadership through arrests by the National Investigation Agency, New Delhi had now come up with police security cover propaganda against the pro-freedom leaders. He asked the Indian authorities to take back its police cover provided to the resistance leaders and stop playing politics over it.

“Sustained attempt to discredit leadership to disillusion people. Be it the viscous NIA smear campaign which proved to a flop show or the “police security cover” propaganda. These devious tactics won’t keep the people away from me or me away from them… and the freedom movement. Govt is free to take back its police cover and must stop playing politics over it,” the Mirwaiz maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...