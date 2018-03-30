India’s interlocutor receives cold response in Tral

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India-appointed interlocutor on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, during his visit to Tral area of Pulwama district received a cold response from the local people.

The road leading to Tral was quietest unlike the storm created by the killing of local Hizbul Mujaihideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016. The traffic was skeletal and shops were closed.

A Sikh delegation led by President of the Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Pulwama, Joginder Singh Shaan, who is also an active member of the ruling pro-India PDP, during his meeting with Dineshwar Sharma demanded minory status for the Sikh community in the territory.

However, neither Shaan nor the Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members were satisfied with the meeting. “The response was not that good,” Shaan told reporters after the meeting.

Another delegation included a group of cricketers from Awantipora town which put the demand for a sports stadium before Sharma.

The third and last delegation which met Sharma was of local stone excavators. They demanded that the Army vacate their land so that their businesses did not suffer.

On the other hand, complete shutdown observed by the Tral residents against Sharma’s visit clearly showed that the situation on the ground had not changed for the better.

Meanwhile, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Merajuddin Soleh, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the visit of Daneshwar Sharma, to occupied Kashmir yet again a futile exercise. He said it clearly indicates that India is not serious in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, adding that these so-called engagements were not going to make any headway in finding a lasting solution to the dispute.

He said it is ironical that on one hand, India is trying to kill the Kashmiri youth and is using all inhuman methods to muzzle the voice of Kashmiris and on other, is sending representatives to Kashmir for talks.

