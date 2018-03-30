JKML expresses concern over detainees’ plight in IOK

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the political detainees were being deprived of basic facilities including the medical care. He said that due to non-availability of medical facilities the health of detainees was deteriorating with each passing day.

He praised the courage and steadfastness of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafique Ganai, Assadullah Parray, Showkat Hakeem, Merajuddin Nanda, Molvi Sajjad, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Pir Saifullah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Tanveer Ahmed War and Bashir Ahmed Sofi and demanded their immediate release.

Meanwhile, the patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahenji in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

