Kashmir resolution possible through talks: Waza

Srinagar, Mar 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has reiterated that settlement of the Kashmir dispute is possible through talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership in line with the relevant UN resolutions.

Mukhtar Ahmed Waza addressing a public gathering in Madhama Sangam in Islamabad said that Kashmir had been turned into a concentration camp where people were being subjected to the worst kind of brutalities.

Waza while paying rich tributes to martyrs said that the pro-India parties were helping BJP to implement agenda of Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in occupied Kashmir.

He urged concrete steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute through a sustained and meaningful dialogue with active participation of all the stakeholders to avoid confrontation in the South Asian region.

Expressing concern over the prevailing tension between Pakistan and India, he said that to protect the human values and dignity of humankind, the resolution of the lingering dispute was imperative to end the sufferings and pain of people and political uncertainty in the region.

