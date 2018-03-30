Tributes paid to Ishfaq Wani, Shabbir Siddiqui & other martyrs

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to martyrs Ishfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Siddiqi and others, who sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom struggle of Kashmir.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a public gathering at Anchar in Soura, today, said that Ishfaq Majeed Wani was a symbol of courage, fearlessness, piousness, and passion. He said that torture cells, jails and other oppression could not deter him from his path and he stood firm for freedom movement till his last breath. He said the doctrine of unity and oneness left behind by Ishfaq Majeed Wani is still relevant and dearer to JKLF and this is why JKLF and its leadership always loves and strives for unity and will always stand for this important ingredient for attaining freedom and right to self-determination.

The JKLF Chairman said that it was Ashfaq Majeed Wani’s gallant leadership in 1988 that gave courage to hundreds and thousands of youth to stand up for the cause of freedom. Ishfaq Majid Wani led this people’s revolution in 1990 and changed the 5000 year old history of Kashmir, he added.

Paying tributes to martyr Shabbir Ahmad Siddiqi and Dargah Hazratbal martyrs, he said that Siddiqi was a religious scholar and a man of wisdom who strived and sacrificed his life for the freedom of Kashmir. He said that Shabbir Siddiqi will also be remembered for his work in the field of education and religion. He said Kashmir is indebted to such martyrs and whenever history of revolution is written their names will figure in it with golden words.

Condemning the ongoing oppression unleashed on Kashmiri detainees, he said that Kashmiri prisoners were being terrorized by the so-called largest democracy. He appealed to the international human rights organizations to intervene and save the lives of these inmates.

Meanwhile, the resistance leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Bilal Siddiqi, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Khawaja Firdous Wani and Ghazi Javaid Baba attended a prayers meeting held at the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar and paid glowing tributes to Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Siddiqui, Jaleel Andrabi and Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and other Kashmiri martyrs.

Meanwhile, JKLF, Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter, today, staged a peaceful sit-in at Burhan Chowk near Press Club in Muzaffarabad. It was led by Abdul Hameed Butt, Saleem Haroon, Dr Toqeer, Manzoor A Chishti and Sajid Sidiqi. The participants paid rich tributes to great martyrs. Hundreds of local people and refugees participated in the protest.

