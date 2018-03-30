Zafar Butt not allowed to meet detainees in Kot Bhalwal Jail

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt has said that he was not allowed to meet party leader, Hilal Beig, and other detainees lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the jail authorities told him that they had received directives from the higher officials not to allow anyone except selective family members to meet any Kashmiri prisoner.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations including the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and Human Rights Watch to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and use their influence for the immediate release of these prisoners.

