Demos, clashes rock Srinagar area over raids, arrests

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations in Soura area of Srinagar, today, to protest against the nocturnal raids conducted by the Indian forces.

People took to streets to demand release of the arrested persons. The protesters also blocked the road, leading to traffic disruptions in the area.

Indian police fired teargas shells to break up the demonstrations, triggering clashes between the protesters and the police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Secretary General, Mohammad Abdullah Tari in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the unabated human rights violations including harassment and detention of youth and the frequent search operations carried out by Indian forces in every nook and corner of the disputed territory.

He urged the world human rights bodies to take strong notice of the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in the Kashmir valley in particular.

“We strongly condemn the harassment of people and vandalizing of properties in the name of cordon and search operations (CASOs) in length and breadth of Kashmir, “Moulana Tari said. He maintained that justice continued to elude the residents of the disputed region even after the passage of seven decades.

He said party leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and hundreds of others have been placed behind bars to suppress the voices of oppressed Kashmiris. Shabir Shah and other political prisoners are facing fabricated charges and they are deprived of their basic rights in different jails, he added.

