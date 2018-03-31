Gilani asks India to fulfill its promises

Anti-India demos in Srinagar, Baramulla

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has emphasized that the unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiri people are aimed at securing the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC Chairman while addressing a public gathering at Hyderpora in Srinagar asked India to fulfill its promises of holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. He hoped that the Indian rule in occupied Kashmir was destined to go one day. The people raised pro-freedom, and pro-Gilani slogans on the occasion.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, talking to reporters in Srinagar said that the puppet authorities’ move to free the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, needed to be analysed in a broader perspective as it could be a cosmetic measure. He said that the APHC would see whether Syed Ali Gilani was really afforded a political space. Indian policemen in civvies and forces’ vehicles, he added, still stood outside the residence of the APHC Chairman.

People staged forceful demonstrations at Soura in Srinagar and in Malwah area of Baramulla district to protest against the arrest of youth by the Indian forces. Indian police fired teargas shells to break up the demonstrations, triggering clashes between the protesters and the police personnel. The residents of Malwah said that the forces’ personnel ransacked houses and broke windowpanes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front organised a blood donation camp in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar, today, on eve of martyrdom anniversary of noted Kashmiri physician, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru. A large number of people including the JKLF leaders and activists attended the camp and donated their blood. The JKLF Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were indebted to the martyrs like Dr Abdul Ahad Guru who sacrificed their today for the better tomorrow of the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen shot dead one Indian policeman near Murran Chowk in Pulwama district and critically injured another in Khanabal area of Islamabad district, today.

