Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman was critically injured in an attack in Islamabad district, today.

Unidentified gunmen fired upon a police party in Khanabal area of the district, leaving one policeman critically injured.

The injured cop identified as Turag Singh was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched massive searches to nab the attackers.

