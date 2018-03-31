India’s rule in IOK temporary: Syed Ali Gilani

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India’s rule in Kashmir has always been temporary and it will go one day.

Syed Ali Gilani addressing a gathering in Srinagar said, “I, with a sincere heart, want to convey that we yearn for peace and want a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute. What we want is New Delhi must fulfill its promise made to the people of Kashmir.”

The APHC Chairman said, people of Kashmir are not demanding anything new or any patch of land from India’s territory. We want what was snatched from us, he said, adding, “Ultimate sacrifices are the benchmark of our struggle for the right to self-determination. There are 18 resolutions pending in the UN regarding Kashmir dispute. We are demanding implementation of the same resolutions.”

The 88-year-old ailing leader said that he was face to face with the people after a gap of eight years. He said that no place on the earth, and even skies, had witnessed the hardships Kashmiris had and were currently been subjected to. He asked the people to remain steadfast and maintain unity in their ranks to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

It is to mention here that the puppet authorities had set Syed Ali Gilani free on Friday after keeping him under house arrest since 2010. The Director General of Police, Kashmir, SP Vaid, had stated that Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik were free to go anywhere provided they did not make anti-India speeches.

