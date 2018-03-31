JKLF organises blood donation camp in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) organised a blood donation camp in Srinagar, today, on eve of martyrdom anniversary of noted Kashmiri Physician, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru.

The camp was organized at the party headquarters at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar in which the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, was also present.

This year JKLF, the event was organized a day before against annual event held on April 1, said a party spokesman. “Since, Guru sahab’s anniversary this year falls on Sunday, we conducted the event a day before to ensure people participate in it without any hassle,” he said.

In the camp, the party leaders, activists and women also participated and donated blood.

Meanwhile, the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing on the occasion paid glowing tributes to martyr Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and said that he was highly educated and a reputed heart surgeon but joined freedom struggle and laid down his life for the sacred cause.

He said people of Kashmir are indebted to martyrs like Dr Abdul Ahad Guru who sacrificed their today for the better tomorrow of Kashmiris. He said people like Guru are crown of nations and personalities like these stand as a symbol of glory for the living nations.

He said the relentless work of Dr Guru for educating new doctors and elevating them to new heights was unparallel. He was a selfless noble soul who always thought about the poor and destitute. He opened many health care centers in the entire Kashmir starting from Sopore where poor patients are treated free, he added.

He said the mosques and madaris opened by him remind us about his Islamic belief and wisdom. The JVC Medical College and Hospital and other institutes remind us about his vision and all these works are a clear evidence of his towering personality, added Yasin Malik.

Like this: Like Loading...