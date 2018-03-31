Sikhs, Kashmiris to protest Indian PM Modi’s UK visit

London, March 31 (KMS): Members of Sikh community and Kashmiri diaspora in the UK will protest against the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Britain for Commonwealth Summit in London and Windsor on April 18.

Heads of 53 Commonwealth nations, including Narendra Modi will attend the Summit from April 16-20 in London and Windsor.

As per Government Whips’ Office, House of Lords website, Member of Parliament, Lord Nazir Ahmed is also planning to raise a question on Kashmir and Punjab in the House of Lords on April 16.

The question stated on the website says, “Lord Ahmed to ask Her Majesty’s Government whether they intend to encourage the government of India to withdraw its formal reservations against the right to self-determination so that the conflicts in Indian occupied Kashmir, Punjab and other territories in the north east of the Indian sub-continent can move towards a peaceful resolution in a democratic manner, underpinned by international law.”

