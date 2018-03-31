UN resolutions best solution of Kashmir dispute: Waza

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that implementation of the United Nations resolutions is the best solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza interacting with people during his mass contact campaign in Kokarnag said Kashmir is a political dispute and should be resolved politically in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He urged Pakistan and India to initiate dialogue process for settling the lingering Kashmir dispute, adding that the people of Kashmir should also be included in it as they are the basic party to the dispute.

