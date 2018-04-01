Attempts being made to shelve Asifa murder, rape case: Gilani

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that criminal silence maintained by the puppet authorities over rape and murder of an-eight year Jammu girl is very sad and painful.

Syed Ali Gilani in his statement issued in Srinagar said, “When it comes to people of Kashmir it seems all have decided to turn a blind eye.” He expressed shock over the slow pace of proceedings in Kathua minor’s murder and rape case, saying that attempts were being made to shelve the case like that of Asifa-Nilofer double murder case.

Terming the murder and rape of innocent girl, Asifa, as the most reprehensible crime against humanity, Syed Ali Gilani said it is shocking and that even judiciary is working under the influence of these bigoted minded people and instead of taking cognizance, it is acting as mute spectator.

Referring to Damni murder and rape incident, Syed Ali Gilani said that the gruesome murder and rape of the girl sparked outrage in whole India, but no justice is being done in Asifa murder case and the perpetrators are being supported by communal factions and authorities.

Gilani said, “The evil act of raping a child is the most abhorrent act. The beasts not only raped the eight-year-old Asifa, they also drugged her and killed her, but the puppet administration and judiciary remained unmoved and as usual followed their insincere dogma.”

The murder of the girl had saddened him, Gilani said and while demanding capital punishment for the culprits, he asked all peace-and-justice loving people, activists and humanists to stand with humanity and justice.

“No sin is ever justifiable, in civilized societies those sharing power corridors feel accountable to protect rights of people against the violence and provide protection to the victims. The authorities are bound to protect rights of people and there is precedence that rulers even resign from their responsibilities if they fail to deliver their duties,” he said and added situations are quite contrary and authorities instead, even support such beastliness for gaining political dividends.

He, therefore, appealed to international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the matter and asked them to take up the case with International Court of Justice to deliver speedy justice to affected nomadic family.

