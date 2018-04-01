Civilian dies in troops’ firing on protesters in Kulgam

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, another civilian youth has been killed in firing by Indian troops on protesters in Kulgam district, today.

The deceased civilian has been identified as Jan Mohammad Lone of Braipora area of Shopian district.

Jan Mohammad Lone received bullet injuries in abdomen during protests against the killings of many youth in nearby Kachdoora area.

A medico from district hospital Shopian confirmed the death of Lone.

Earlier, Indian troops had killed 12 youth during cordon and search operations in Islamabad and Shopian districts, today.

