IOK killings: another youth succumbs, toll mounts to 17

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the death toll of martyred youth by Indian forces’ actions in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Islamabad districts on Sunday has mounted to 17 after another youth succumbed at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

The martyred youth was identified as Iqbal Butt, of Khasipora Shopian. Reports said that Iqbal had received bullet injury in his abdomen.

Earlier, 16 youths were killed in different firing and siege and search operations launched by Indian troops in two districts Shopian and Islamabad of south Kashmir. Three army men were also killed in the attacks in same districts.

With Iqbal’s killing, the death toll of people mounted to 17, including 13 youth in siege and search operations and four in firing on protesters and funerals. Over 100 civilians were injured and many of them are critical. In the operations troops destroyed four residential houses also.

