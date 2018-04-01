Mirwaiz visits Aali Kadal fire victims

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited Aali Kadal area of Srinagar to express solidarity with the families whose houses were gutted in a fire incident, recently.

During interactions with the eight affected families, Mirwaiz Muar Farooq expressed shock and grief over the damage caused by the blaze, and laid emphasis on immediate rehabilitation of all the victim families.

The Mirwaiz assured them of all the possible help through Daarul Khair institution. “Many residents complained that the area housed a full-fledged fire station since past many decades but it was shifted without any justification by the puppet administration. Now vast area is without an emergency fire station which poses a big threat to entire locality,” Hurriyat forum spokesman said in a statement issued in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also visited the residence of Masroor Abbas Ansari who recently returned from New Delhi after undergoing a liver transplant surgery. He inquired about the well being of Masroor Abbas and wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz forum in a statement paid glorious tributes to Ashfaq Majeed Wani on his 28th martyrdom anniversary.

