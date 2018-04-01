Sheffield Council constitutes Kashmir Working Group

London, April 01 (KMS): A petition that was presented to the leader of the Sheffield City Council, Julie Dore by Sahira Irshad, Professor Nazir Ahmed and Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo, has been result-oriented.

The leader of the council has constituted a cross-party Kashmir working group. It was requested by the petitioners that the leader of the council adds her voice in support of the British Kashmiris who campaign for peace, justice and the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahead of the Commonwealth summit due to take place on April 16, she was requested to remind the heads of Commonwealth countries of their long-standing and firm commitment to common universal values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. It was also requested to press the galaxy of leaders to help find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute where hundreds of thousands have been killed or displaced and where women have been raped and brutalized by paramilitary forces.

The petitioners expressed their opinion before the full council. Sahira Irshad pleaded to look at the human rights dimensions of the conflict. Professor Nazir Ahmed shawl briefed the council about the current situation in the occupied territory.

The unprovoked firing on the ceasefire line affecting the lives of the people living in the area was mentioned. This situation could have dangerous consequences. Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo asked the council to raise the issue with her government and also the heads of Commonwealth so that the stalled process of negotiations between India and Pakistan is resumed.

Julie Dore acknowledged the interventions, She said they have earlier also supported the need to address this cause. The matter needs to be raised with our own government. It would also be worthwhile to expedite the method to present it at the commonwealth summit. To examine the ways and means a cross party working group is to be constituted. She assured the petitioners that all efforts will be made to support the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...