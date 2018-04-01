Shopian civilian killings condemned

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the killing of civilians by Indian troops Drargad and Kachdora areas of South Kashmir.

Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar condemning the recent killings by Indian troops, said, “As long as Govt of India address the political and humanitarian problem of Kashmir militarily and through force Kashmiri will continue to die or be forced to pick up arms for resistance.”

The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Secretary General, Mohammad Abdullah Tari in a statement expressed grief over the fresh killings and maiming at the hands of forces in Kashmir. He said hearts of every Kashmiri are bleeding as youth are being continuously killed on one pretext or the other.

Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil in a statement said that such cheap tactics by Indian forces could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement. He said that the mission of Kashmiri martyrs would continue till taking it to its logical end.

Zafar Akber Butt strongly condemned the killing and said that the trigger-happy forces had once again proved that they could kill at their will as they continued to enjoy impunity through the draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). He said that the youth rendered their lives for the great and sacred cause and their blood would not go waste.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) at meeting in Srinagar condemned the horrific killings in south Kashmir and urged the United Nations to hold India responsible for the killings of innocent youth. It appealed to all the world leaders and members of the Security Council to play role in peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Chief patron of JKLF-R, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and General Secretary, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi in a joint statement expressed deep grief over the Shopian tragedy and paid tributes to the martyred youth.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) Merajuddin Soleh in a statement in Srinagar, condemning the killing of over a dozen civilians by Indian soldiers, said that India could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir especially the youth through killings, arrests and other human rights violations.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, Ghulam Nabi War and Syed Salim Gilani in their statements in Srinagar condemning the killings of civilians by Indian soldiers, said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste and the struggle for Kashmir liberation would continue till complete success. KMS—10A

Like this: Like Loading...