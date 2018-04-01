Two-day strike in IOK begins from today

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two-day shutdown is being observed across the territory from today against the killing of 12 youth and injuries to dozens of civilians by Indian forces in South Kashmir.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik against the killings.

The resistance leadership has asked the people to suspend business and other activities and offer funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth at 4:00pm across the Kashmir valley.

At least 12 youth, including top commanders, were killed in separate gunfights in Shopian and Islamabad districts.

Meanwhile, scores of students of Kashmir University (KU) staged a protest demonstration at Zakura campus in Srinagar against the killings in Shopian and Islamabad. Shouting pro-Azadi and anti-India slogans, the protesting students carried banners reading, ‘End Occupation, Free Kashmir’.

