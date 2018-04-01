Woman dies after awaiting 24 years for her husband

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, after awaiting 24 years for her husband, Dilshada Sheikh, a member of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP), passed away in Srinagar.

Dilshada Sheikh, who lived in Zakura area of Srinagar, was the half-widow of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, a casual laborer, who was picked by Border Security Force (BSF) in Lal Chowk on June 16, 1992, said APDP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar.

The APDP spokesman said that Dilshada was an active member with APDP since 2010, who would regularly participate in the monthly sit-ins at Partap Park and her dedication to the cause of enforced disappearances remained undeterred till her last breath.

The spokesman said, “The struggle against the enforced disappearances in Kashmir has been led by APDP since 1994. Since then, APDP has lost the family members of some of the victims of enforced disappearances due to death, who fought for their loved ones and kept their struggle alive until their last breath with dignity. We have lost Moghal Maas, mother of Nazir Ahmad Teli who was a single mother and kept her search alive for her son till her last breath; Misra Begum, mother of Shabbir Ahmad Ghasi; AbdurRazaq Dar, father of Mehrajuddin Dar, and many others.”

The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons is a movement against enforced disappearances in Kashmir since 1989. The APDP is dedicated to provide for as well as fight on behalf of the families of the victims of Enforced Disappearances in Kashmir, said a statement.

