Civilian killings in occupied Kashmir condemned

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to condemn the killing of civilians by Indian troops in Drargad and Kachdoora areas of South Kashmir.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the fresh killings in Kashmir at the hands of forces. He said, “Kashmiri youth are being massacred by the forces for their only sin that they want their birthright to self-determination.

The High Court Bar Association in a statement in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the killing of 17 Kashmiris by the forces in Shopian and Islamabad districts and said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste.

It also appealed to the United Nations and the members of the Security Council including the International Criminal Court, OIC and other human rights organizations of the world, to take cognizance of the matter and get the resolutions of Security Council on Kashmir implemented, without any further delay.

The Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, UK, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl in his statement condemned the use of force by Indian troops in Kashmir. He said the blood spilling policy should arouse the international conscience and voice needs to be raised against the impunity and the exemption from judicial consequences of the unlawful actions.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council, EU, Ali Raza Syed condemned Indian forces’ fresh killings in Shopian and Islamabad districts. He said Indian forces kill the people in state terrorism as the extra-judicial murders of the innocent Kashmiris especially youth is a routine matter in Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Jamaat-Islami of occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi and Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in their statements also condemned the killings.

