KTMF protests against mayhem in south Kashmir

Srinagar, April 02(KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) Monday lodged a strong protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the civilian killings in South Kashmir.

Raising pro-freedom slogans the members of KTMF staged a sit in at Ganta Ghar in the city. The protesting traders demanded an end to the genocide of Kashmiri people.

They raised slogans “Kashmiriyoon ka qatl-e-aam bandh karo” and “Sarkari deshadgardi band karo”.

The protest was in line with the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik for the strike against the South Kashmir’s mayhem.

