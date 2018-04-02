Life in Kashmir at a grinding halt against killings

Police arrest Yasin Malik in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown marked by curfew and restrictions is being observed against the killing of over one-and-half dozen youth by Indian troops in a single day in the territory.

Shutdown is a part of the two-day strike given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The troops had killed 17 youth including 13 in siege and search operations and four in firing on protesters and funerals in Islamabad and Shopian districts, yesterday. Over 200 civilians were injured, many of them are in a critical condition.

As per the JRL call, funeral prayers in absentia will be offered for the martyrs after Zuhr and Asr prayers, today.

Apprehending large scale protests, the puppet authorities have put restrictions at numerous places across the Kashmir Valley. Internet services continue to remain suspended on second straight day, today. Commercial establishments and offices are also closed, while the puppet administration has already ordered closure of all educational institutions.

All examinations scheduled for today were postponed by all three universities including Kashmir University, Islamic University and Central University. Public transport is off the road.

In Srinagar, strict restrictions have been imposed particularly in downtown areas. Barricades have been put in place to curb civilian movement. Forces personnel are also seen in areas enforcing restrictions.

Similar reports are pouring in from other districts with south Kashmir remaining tense where huge toll of civilian killings took place, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the authorities arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in Srinagar during wee hours on Monday to prevent him from leading demonstrations against the killings. The JKLF spokesman said a large posse of police arrived at Yasin Malik’s Maisuma residence early morning and detained him. He was lodged in Kothibagh police station in Srinagar.

