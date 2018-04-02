Protest in Islamabad against Indian state terrorism in IOK

Islamabad, April 02 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, against the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, and the members of the civil society in large number participated in the protest demonstration.

The speakers on the occasion deplored that the Indian soldiers used brute force on innocent Kashmiris. They said that India had given a licence to its soldiers in Kashmir to kill, arrest and harass Kashmiris in every nook and corner of the territory.

The speakers, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Like this: Like Loading...