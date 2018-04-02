Protests rock KU against Shopian massacre

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students of Kashmir University on Monday staged massive protests in the university campus to oppose the varsity’s decision to hold the 13th J&K Science Congress (2018) function despite civilian killings in Shopian.

An eyewitness said the hostel boarders from Zakura Hostel, M.A Hostel and M.A.K Hostel assembled outside the convocation complex of the varsity and staged pro-freedom slogans.

“The students assembled in the campus against the varsity administration for organising the function despite civilian killings in the Valley,” he said and added the students questioned the varsity decision, saying that time was not good for hosting this function.

“People are being killed and the university has invited guests from outside the territory. They want to show everything is normal in Kashmir,” one of the protesting students told media men over phone from the varsity campus.

