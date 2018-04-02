Shutdown cripples life in Banihal, adjoining areas in Jammu

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in several areas of Ramban district in Jammu region against the killing of seventeen people by Indian troops in Shopian district.

The highway town of Banihal, Khari, Tethar and Chareel in Ramban district observed shutdown to mourn the killings.

All business establishments and schools remained close while local transport remained off the roads in these areas. Contingents of police were deployed in these areas to prevent protests.

Like this: Like Loading...