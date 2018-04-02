Widespread condemnation of IOK killings in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 02 (KMS): In Pakistan, the killings of seventeen youth in Islamabad and Shopian districts, yesterday, were condemned by all state and non-state organizations.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that India was incapable of silencing Kashmir. He expressed deep sorrow over the recent loss of life in Kashmir and condemned Indian tyranny. He said India could not silence Kashmiris. The prime minister went on to add that the Kashmiri struggle for independence could not be called terrorism.

Chief of Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. “Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir can never suppress a just indigenous political struggle for self-determination,” the army chief was quoted in a tweet by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor. The army chief added that brutalities of Indian Security Forces against innocent civilians in occupied Kashmir are highly condemnable.

Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif in a statement issued here, condemned the brutality of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. He said that the worse form of state terrorism is underway in occupied Kashmir.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in a statement strongly condemning the Kashmiris’ massacre, said the voice of Kashmiris can’t be silenced with guns and demanded of the international community to condemn Indian atrocities.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while condemning the Indian armed forces’ brutalities in occupied Kashmir, said India can no longer crush the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people by killing them mercilessly.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a statement, strongly condemned Indian atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris and said that killings could not weaken the freedom setiment of Kashmiris.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan in a tweet, denounced the brutality of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris and the killing of unarmed civilians in occupied Kashmir. The people of Pak stand with the Kashmiris democratic struggle for their right to self-determination, he added.

President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari in statement condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces and demanded of the United Nations to take notice of this bloodshed.

