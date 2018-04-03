Hurriyat delegations visit martyrs’ families in south Kashmir

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Tehreek Mazahamat and Democratic Freedom Party visited families of martyrs in different areas of South Kashmir to express solidarity with them.

The JKSM delegation comprised Ghazi Javid Baba, Aijaz Ahmad and others. Another delegation of the party visited Bone and Joints Hospital and SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the condition of scores of youth injured in the firing of the Indian troops on protesters in South Kashmir on Sunday.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat delegation led by party General Secretary Muhammad Saleem Zargar met martyrs’ families and assured them that the whole population of Kashmir stood by them in this testing time. Saleem Zardar said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. The delegations visited Dragad, Kachdoora, Diyalgam and Kangan areas.

The JKDFP delegation led by Engineer Farooq during its visit to martyrs’ families at Trenz, Safnagri, Pinjura, Nagbal, Sugan, Worepora and other places in Shopian reiterated that the mission of the martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

