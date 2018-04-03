India has declared war against civilians in IOK: Gilani

‘Indian troops used martyr Mushtaq as human shield’

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India has declared a war against unarmed Kashmiri civilians.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Jammu and Kashmir is a highly militarized zone, and people feel insecure and under continuous threat in presence of Indian army and paramilitary forces’ camps in every nook and corner of the territory.

Condemning the troops for their inhuman barbaric act of making a civilian, Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker, as human shield during cordon and search operations in Shopian, and his subsequent killing, the APHC Chairman said, “This is an inhuman and unjustified act and it vindicates our claim that forces are involved in war crimes and are patronized and encouraged by Indian leadership.”

It is worth mentioning here that Jammu and Kashmir police had confirmed that Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker was picked up by the Indian troops and was brought to Shopian where he was killed during the operation on Sunday.

The APHC Chairman appealed to the UN and the world human rights organizations including the Amnesty International to take cognizance of the incident and fulfill their responsibilities in saving precious lives in the occupied territory.

Syed Ali Gilani criticized the Indian authorities, their henchmen in the territory, police, army and paramilitary personnel for the brutal killings in Shopian and said that India was resorting to its terror policies to continue its unauthorized rule. He paid tributes to the Shopian martyrs and said that those who laid their lives for a sacred cause were alive with their Lord and receive sustenance from Him.

He said that the youth were taking up arms to put an end to slavery and this barbarity. “It is not just a passion; however, a growing resentment among youth and it is the outcome of unresolved Kashmir dispute. Unending curbs on political activities and stubborn attitude have created political uncertainty in the territory. The insensitivity and unconcern of authorities in New Delhi is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani strongly condemned the use of brute and unproportionate force against peaceful and unarmed civilians and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

