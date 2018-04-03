India has lost moral battle in Kashmir: Er Rasheed

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Awami Ittihad Party Chairman and member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed has said that India has lost moral battle as people’s support have increased manifold for the youth, who are surrounded during cordon and search operations by the Indian troops.

Er Abdur Rasheed made these remarks during a sit-in at the Residency Road in Srinagar against the civilian killings in Shopian.

Rasheed, who was joined by dozens of his supporters, raised pro-plebiscite slogans during the protest. He said that people were extending full support to the youth during gunfights. “India has lost the moral battle in Kashmir,” he added.

He also asked India to resume dialogue with Pakistan to settle the Kashmir dispute. He said the only resolution to the Kashmir dispute lies in holding referendum in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina in a statement also expressed concern over the civilian killings in the occupied territory. He said, “It is sad that young lives are lost in the Kashmir Valley on daily basis.”

