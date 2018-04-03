JRL calls for march towards Shopian tomorrow

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a protest march will be conducted towards Shopian, tomorrow, to express solidarity with the families of the victims of Indian state terrorism.

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik as part of four-day calendar announced on Sunday against the killing of youth by Indian troops in South Kashmir.

“On Wednesday (April 4), the entire Hurriyat leadership will move towards Shopian to express solidarity with the people and offer condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Leadership will also address a public rally in Shopian,” the JRL said. People have been asked to peacefully protest against the killings in their local mosques after Zuhr prayers.

The statement said, “Houses have been blown up and razed to ground and even the owners have not been spared. What is equally cruel and inhuman is that a local resident Mushtaq Ahmed Thakur was used as a human shield by the Indian forces and was killed on the fateful Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the illegally detained Muhammad Yasin Malik while condemning the military onslaught of Indian forces in southern districts said, “When killing of humans is glorified and becomes normal for officers in uniform, the situation can only be termed as deplorable. Pushing Kashmiri youth to the wall, killing them with impunity and then issuing advises and threats, is nothing but state terrorism.”

He said, “Kashmiris are being massacred by Indian forces with impunity and no one among the human world seems to bother on this spilling of human blood. When spilling human blood becomes normal and a matter of pride, situation can only be termed as shocking and condemnable.”

Like this: Like Loading...