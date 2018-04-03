KAC condemns contentious action of Indian army in IOK

Washington D.C, April 03 (KMS): Kashmiri American Council (KAC) has strongly condemned the contentious action of the Indian armed forces in Shopian and Islamabad areas of occupied Kashmir where 17 civilians were mercilessly killed and more than 200 injured.

The KAC President, Professor Imtiaz Khan in a statement issued in Washington demanded of India to stop its continuing massacres of innocent Kashmiris. “It (India) must be held accountable for its actions in Kashmir. The democracies of the world cannot close their eyes to the plight of the people of Kashmir. With leadership comes responsibility and a moral obligation to help those who cannot defend themselves,” he said.

Professor Imtiaz Khan pointed out that India has shown to the world once again that it prefers destruction to dialogue. But the only way the crisis in Kashmir will ever be resolved peacefully is through dialogue and negotiated settlement among all parties concerned – Governments of India and Pakistan and the leadership of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“The KAC calls upon the United Nations and the world powers to act to stop India’s gross violations of human rights in Kashmir; and to assist the people of Kashmir in achieving their right to self-determination as promised not only by India and Pakistan but also by the United Nations,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...