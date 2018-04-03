Killing of civilians in Kashmir ‘needs to be investigated’: UN

United Nations, April 03(KMS): The UN Secretary General has said that the recent killing of civilians by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir needs to be investigated.

“Civilians have to be protected wherever they are, whether it is in Gaza, whether it is in Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is in Yemen; it is a basic principle,” the UN Chief’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in reply to a reporter’s question during his daily briefing. “Any loss of civilians needs to be investigated wherever they occur,” he added.

During protests in Srinagar on Monday, Indian police intervened in the Polo View area as the demonstrators tried to move towards the UN office in Sonwar area.

Stephane Dujarric said, “The Secretary-General is very concerned about the situation we see in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“He reminds that member states are responsible under international humanitarian law to protect civilians,” he said, adding, “The Secretary-General reiterates his call on member states to find ways to address disputes in a peaceful manner.”

On Sunday, at least 17 Kashmiris were killed by the Indian forces in Shopian and Islamabad districts of South Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...