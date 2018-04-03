KTK holds demonstration in Srinagar against killings

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, held a demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar, today, and demanded immediate probe into the civilian killings in South Kashmir.

The KTK Chairperson, Zamruda Habib, led the demonstration. Addressing the protesters, she also demanded intervention by the international community to stop bloodshed in the territory. The protesters raised slogans like “Go India go back” and “We want justice”.

The APHC-AJK leader, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, led a protest march in Lahore against the killing of innocent people by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

