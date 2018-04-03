March towards Shopian tomorrow

Shutdown, restrictions continue in IOK

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a protest march will be conducted towards Shopian, tomorrow, to express solidarity with the victim families of the massacre carried out by the Indian troops on Sunday.

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The Hurriyat leaders will address a public rally in Shopian town. The JRL termed as cruel and inhuman the act of making a local resident Mushtaq Ahmed Thoker human shield by the Indian troops before he was killed on Sunday.

One more youth injured in the firing of Indian troops on protesters, yesterday, succumbed to his injuries, today, raising the death toll in the ongoing massacre to 18.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement said that India had declared a war against the unarmed Kashmiri civilians. He said that the abduction of martyred Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker by the troops to make him human shield vindicated the Hurriyat claim that Indian forces were involved in war crimes and were patronized and encouraged by Indian leadership.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown continued on the third consecutive day, today, to mourn the massacre of youth in South Kashmir. The shutdown was also observed in far-off areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and Banihal in the Jammu region. The puppet authorities continued to impose restrictions across the territory to prevent anti-India protests. They continued to suspend internet and train services, while all schools and colleges remained closed in the Kashmir Valley. The Kashmir University postponed all the exams scheduled for today.

Almost all resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Bilal Siddiqi, Umar Adil Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir continued to remain under house arrest or in custody. The Indian police raided the residence of APHC leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in Srinagar.

Delegations of Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement and Tehreek Mazahamat visited families of martyrs in different areas of South Kashmir and expressed solidarity with them. Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen held anti-India protests in Srinagar.

Kashmiri representatives, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, in their letters urged the OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, President of European Parliament, Antonio Tajani and British parliamentarians to condemn the Bloody Sunday massacre, perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

