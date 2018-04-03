OIC, EU chiefs urged to intervene to stop massacre in IOK

London, April 03 (KMS): The Chairman of International Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) and the Permanent Representative to the International Human Rights Association of American Minorities to the UN in Geneva, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, has urged the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and the President of European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, to condemn the Bloody Sunday massacre in occupied Kashmir and prevail upon the Indian government to stop gross human rights violations in the territory to the immediate effect.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in a letter to the OIC Secretary General and the EU President said that the Kashmiri protestors were met with mighty military power including pellet guns that killed several youth and injured more than 200.

Here is full text of the letter:

“I take this opportunity, with heavy heart, to bring to your notice that the Indian military and paramilitary forces have engaged in utter bloodbath in Southern districts of Kashmir killing, at least, 20 young Kashmiris (BBC).

Indian forces began their operations on Thursday in which 20 villages were raided, soldiers entering into homes and shops with guns, sticks and rocks (AFP).

A senior military official described – “that search operation of this magnitude has not been undertaken in Kashmir in the last 15 years” (Indian Express).

Following the above deplorable military operations hundreds of local residents came out on to the streets in a number of villages protecting against the operations. The Kashmiri protestors were met with mighty military power including pellet guns that injured hundreds and killed 20. Most regrettably, the Easter Sunday has been converted into Bloody Sunday for the people who are simply seeking the promised right to self-determination.

Indeed, in the name of humanity and human rights. I, on behalf of the people of Kashmir, seek your intervention in condemning the “Bloody Sunday” massacre in Kashmir and asking the government of India to stop forthwith gross human rights violations there.”

Meanwhile, Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, the Chairman of South Asia Centre For Peace and Human Right, also forwarded the same letter to British parliamentarians including Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary; Chris Leslie, All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir; Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Select Committee; and Harriet Harman, Chairman of Joint Committee on Human Rights.

