Two injured youth succumb in IOK, toll rises to 19

Complete shutdown, restrictions continue

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two youth injured in the firing of Indian troops on protesters on Sunday and Monday succumbed to their injuries, today.

These killings have raised the death toll in the ongoing massacre by the Indian troops in the occupied territory to 19.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown continues on the third consecutive day, today, to mourn the killing of people by the Indian forces. Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The puppet authorities continue to impose restrictions across occupied Kashmir by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings. The authorities have also put almost all resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Bilal Siddiqi, Umar Adil Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir under house arrest or in custody to stop them from visiting the families of the martyrs and expressing solidarity with them. The Indian police also raided the residence of APHC leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in Srinagar and harassed his family members.

Shutdown is also being observed, today, in Doda, Kishtwar and Banihal areas of Jammu region against the killings in the Kashmir Valley.

The occupation authorities also continue to suspend internet and train services besides ordering closure of schools and colleges in the Kashmir Valley to stop students from registering their protest against the bloodbath carried out by the troops. The Kashmir University has also postponed all the exams scheduled for today.

